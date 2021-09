Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that inflation is growing and that workers need to be given more bargaining power.

MaltaToday says we need a long-term strategy for the education sector

L-Orizzont says we need to put an end to bullying

The Malta Independent says that if the impact of a race track is minimal, then such projects would be welcome

In-Nazzjon said the pandemic exposed the challenges of teaching online