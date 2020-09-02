Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In its editorial, The Times of Malta insists that the government should have published former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s resignation letter. Both Prime Minister Robert Abela and President George Vella said the letter’s publication was not in the public interest. It says that the letter of resignation eventually published by Joseph Muscat was unremarkable given the circumstances of his resignation. It wonders if another letter exists. A ‘new’ normal of full accountability and transparency must take place the culture of secrecy in the government, it says.

MaltaToday looks at proposals for prostitution reform, insisting experts and social workers working with people in the field should spearhead the reforms. Anything less would run the risk of turning Malta into a paradise for exploiters of vulnerable women, it warns

The Malta Independent warns against developments in Xlendi and Marsalforn. It says people would think of Gozo as an idyllic summer island. However, it warns that poor development planning will leave the country looking barren, bland, plain and uninspired. Xlendi and Marsalforn cannot fall victim to poor planning, it insists.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta acted as an interlocutor with Libya and should retain its strategic connections there. Malta could play a key role in bringing stability to the Mediterranean, it says.

L-Orizzont argues that food in elderly people’s homes needs to remain up to standard. The government should retain connection with those in elderly people’s homes so as to ensure that food remains to their liking.

