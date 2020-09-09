Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta looks at Prime Minister Robert Abela’s recent economic plans. Abela had announced five pillars of economic policy that the country will focus on for the next 10 years. The five pillars of economic growth are sustainability, good governance, education, infrastructural improvement and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. However, The Times of Malta says that Robert Abela is actually promoting a mirage, saying that we are bound to see more of the same of the last few years.

MaltaToday looks at revelations that PN leadership candidate Bernarnd Grech had an apparent history of unpaid taxes. It says that Grech’s carelessness can have consequences. The ultimate aim of the PN leadership is that a new Opposition leader is found that can be a viable alternative to the Labour government. Any carelessness can prove costly

The Malta Independent says that development at the White Rocks has stalled. It says that the public should be kept in the loop at all stages, especially when prices were being negotiated. It says the land could be turned into a green area. If development like the one proposed in 2018 takes place, it shoud be done tastefully. The government shoud be mindful of the overall look of Malta’s coastline.

In-Nazzjon says that WasteServ employees are being mistreated and that contaminated skips are being moved around secretly. This is incredibly irresponsible and an immediate investigation should be launched immediately. The police should also intervene, it said.

L-Orizzont looks at property and construction. This sector had slowed down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, promise of sales in August was the best it had been when compared to the same period during the past four years. The success registered happened because of government initiatives to ensure that the construction sector can get back on its feet.

