Maltese Engineering Company Signs Representation Agreement with Global Brand CLARK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Stakeholders, such as governments, consumers and investors, are increasingly encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to become more carbon-free to be able to propel theirs and their respective suppliers’ ESG metrics according to an ESG report published last month in Bloomberg.

“Companies like ours are not only constantly expected to review their environmental impact but are also audited on their operative carbon footprint. This is why we have chosen to strengthen our dealership with CLARK, knowing that this company’s full commitment to leverage all the advantages of lithium-ion technology will ultimately benefit us and all those clients who choose to invest with us,” said David Fleri Soler, Chief Commercial Officer of Express Trailers.

“It is in the light of this that our engineering company Express Trailers Engineering Ltd is proud to renew its formal representation agreement with global forklifter company CLARK, one of the top brands in the world and a brand which we have been representing for the past 16 years with its fork-lifters and palletizers,” added Mr Fleri Soler.

The announcement of this agreement comes as Express Trailers Engineering takes consignment of the first fleet of 10 new battery operated palletizers operated with Lithium-powered batteries.

A leader in the provision of warehouse equipment, CLARK offers a wide range of low lift trucks and multi-function order pickers with Li-Ion battery.

With more than one million forklifts built and a presence through 450 dealers in more than 90 countries, CLARK is an undisputed leader in the industrial trucks sector, with the manufacture of forklifts and pallet trucks, narrow-aisle forklifts and warehouse equipment for warehousing activity and port operations.

