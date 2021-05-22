Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Tuesday May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Sochi with Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo, who will be in Russia on a working visit.

They will exchange views on the current state and further development of Russian-Maltese cooperation and will also hold an in-depth discussion regarding the international agenda.

Meanwhile, in a post on his social media Minister Bartolo reminisced about the need of dialogue in a meeting he had with Russian students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO ), which is widely considered as the most elite university in Russia.

A meeting in which Minister Bartolo discussed how Malta, notwithstanding that it is amongst the smallest nations in the world, overcame various obstacles so that now it is the 36 place for its standard of living out of 193 countries worldwide.

Photo: Maltese Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo . EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH