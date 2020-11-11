Maltese Govt updates Covid-tests travel requirements

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The government has updated the list of countries from which travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test result which is carried out less than 72 hours before.
In a statement, the authorities said that “travelers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.”
Revised List of Countries
Austria
Belgium (all airports)
Bulgaria
Czech Republic
France (all airports)
Germany (all airports)
Hungary
Ireland (all airports)
Italy (Milan and Rome all airports, and Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin, Venice)