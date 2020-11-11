Maltese Govt updates Covid-tests travel requirements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government has updated the list of countries from which travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test result which is carried out less than 72 hours before.

In a statement, the authorities said that “travelers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.”

Revised List of Countries

Austria

Belgium (all airports)

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France (all airports)

Germany (all airports)

Hungary

Ireland (all airports)

Italy (Milan and Rome all airports, and Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin, Venice)

Luxembourg

Netherlands (all airports)

Poland (all airports)

Portugal (Porto)

Spain (all airports)

Switzerland (all airports)

Tunisia

United Kingdom (Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham)

This notice regarding the revised list of countries shall come into effect on Friday 13th November, at midnight.

Like this: Like Loading...