Maltese half-marathoners perform among world’s best in Latvia

The Maltese Half Marathon Team produced a commendable performance in Latvia at the World Half Marathon Championship. Malta’s three male athletes, Luke Micallef (1:06:55), Dillon Cassar (1:08:20) and Simon Spiteri (1:08:37) in a field comprising some of the best athletes in the distance from all over the globe. Kenya claimed all three podium positions with Sabastian Sawu taking home gold.

The combined time of the three Maltese athletes placed Malta in 17th place overall, despite the unfortunate performance of Cassar who struggled with cramps for significant parts of the race.

Among the women, Joelle Cortis came in 1:20:47 while Lisa Bezzina completed the half marathon in 1:25:10. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir confirmed her status as one of best runners on the distance taking gold for a third time in this event.

Gina Mcnamara obtained the highest finish place for the Maltese delegation in Riga with her 25th place. Participating in the One Mile race, the athlete came home in 4:53.54. Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji claimed the world mile title in a world record of 4:20.98.

Team Malta’s participation was supported by Sport Malta and the Maltese Olympic Committee.

