Maltese national running for President of European Democrat Students

This Saturday, the European Democrat Students are holding an election to elect their President and Vice Presidents. It will be the first time after eight years that the election is being contested with a number of candidates.

Maltese national Beppe Galea and his UK counterpart Ivan Botoucharov are running together as President and Secretary General, contested by Thomas Belligh from Belgium and Karlo Kolesar from Croatia.

EDS represents over a million students and young people in 40 member organisations from 35 countries in Europe. It is the largest youth political organisation in Europe. It is a pan-European centre-right student and youth political association and is the official student organisation of the European People’s Party (EPP). As such, the student organisation is able to vote in the EPP Congress, thereby contributing to shape the policies of the largest party in the European Parliament.

Beppe Galea currently works in the office of MEP David Casa and he previously served as the Digital Communications Manager at Partit Nazzjonalista and also as the Deputy News Manager of Newsbook. During the past years, he has been active in various youth organisations. He was the Deputy Secretary General of the National Youth Council of Malta (KNZ) where he was elected on behalf of the National Scout Youth Council representing Scouts from Malta and Gozo.

He has also been active in Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (SDM) since 2012 and has served as International Officer of the organisation for two years between 2015-2017. In 2017 he was also elected as Vice-Chair of the European Democrat Students were his main responsibilities were social media and communications.

Announcing his candidature, Galea described it as “an honour for me to be serving EPP – European People’s Party in one of its official associations bringing fresh and innovative policies to the biggest political party in Europe.”

He said that he looked forward “to setting our vision for the organisation, with many plans and policies which will work towards strengthening and unifying EDS, increasing our advocacy and outreach, and improving the high quality content that our members strive hard to produce.”