Maltese students celebrate Europe as EP turns 70

A group of Maltese young people have taken part in an international event which was focused on “Celebrating Europe on the Occasion of the 70th anniversary of the European Parliament“

The group of Maltese students form Mikiel Anton Vassalli College (MAVC) were invited to join the European Collectivity of Alsace (France) to celebrate 70 years of peace, freedom and democracy in Europe between 28 May and 3 June, 2023.

They have been invited to join these celebrations at the European Parliament in Strasburg through youth exchange programmme.

Students attended an the Anniversary concert on 30 May at the European Parliament together with around 700 students from European Schools.

