Maltese woman is one of the industry’s most influential women 2020

Maris Catania, who is Head of Responsible Gambling and Research at Kindred Group has been named as one of the iGaming industry’s most influential women for 2020.

For the third consecutive year, iGaming Business has presented its list of the Most Influential Women in the gaming industry, noting that the ongoing pandemic and the effect it has on women and men balancing work life with family, has made it more important to celebrate women who are having a significant influence on industry.

iGaming Business describes Maris’ work: “Catania was the driving force behind Kindred’s ground-breaking Player Safety Early Detection System (PS-EDS), which industry insiders say has stopped ‘thousands of players from becoming addicted’ by making sure they are ‘caught early so they don’t progress to the addiction stage, thus allowing them to truly learn how to gamble responsibly’.

Commenting on the company’s website, Catana dedicated the award to her colleagues: “the nomination is a testament to the work my team does and the support I get from Kindred. It’s also a testament to the great support and assistance I received over the years from reformed problem gamblers, treatment centres and affected others. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for these people, their contribution and the research they allowed me to do.”

Catania had positive works for women considering an igaming career: “Go for it. Although at times you will be the only one female in a room, there is nothing stopping you from succeeding. I’ve had my fair share of sexism and ageism, but I also had great moments”.

