Man charged with causing death of 15-day-old baby

James Paul Davis, 34, has been charged of causing death by dangerous driving in the aftermath of a case which has shocked Great Britain. Yesterday, a two-week-old baby boy was killed when his pram was hit by a car near Walsall, West Midlands Police have said.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the High Street by his family when a BMW struck the pram. Davis has been remanded in custody, according to the police, and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

In a tribute released earlier today, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything. “We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.”

via Sky

