Man City edge Dortmund with last-gasp Foden winner

Manchester City’s Phil Foden grabbed a last-minute winner as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday after Marco Reus netted a late equaliser for the Germans at The Etihad.
While the visitors will be bitterly disappointed to have conceded a second goal so late, Dortmund will take heart from the away goal and their overall performance and believe they have a real chance in next Wednesday’s return game.
City lacked their usual sharpness in the final third, with Pep Guardiola’s false-nine tactic not delivering benefits on this occasion, but Foden’s 90th minute goal gives them the edge.
Much of the focus before the game was on Dortmund’s prolific 20-year-old Norwegian forward Erling Haaland and while he was relatively quiet he did force a fine save out of Ederson before creating Dortmund’s equaliser.
City had taken a 19th minute lead with a classic counter-attacking move finished off by playmaker Kevin De Bruyne after Dortmund’s former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can had given the ball away to Riyad Mahrez on the halfway line.
via Reuters