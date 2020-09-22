Man City off to winning start at Wolves

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pep Guardiola’s ambition to recapture the Premier League title from Liverpool started brilliantly with an imporant 3-1 victory for Manchester City away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden appeared to secure the three points for the Citizens already in the first 45 minutes, Raul Jimenez got Wolves back into the game with a strike 12 minutes before time. The home team piled the pressure and played better football in the second half of the game.

It was only in the last seconds of the game that Gabriel Jesus put Guardiola’s mind at rest with a deflected strike making it 3-1.

The Spanish manager was happy with the result despite a good Wolves rally putting City under pressure: “I’m very pleased with the performance and the way we played. All the team were really good, especially in the first half. The period that we are in and the situation we’ve had in these last two weeks, I expect in some moments we would suffer, but in general we controlled the game.”

In the first match played on Sunday, Aston Villa secured the first win of the season after beating Sheffield United 1-0 courtesy of an Ezri Konsa goal.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...