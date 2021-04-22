Man City, Spurs register PL wins after week of turmoil

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Manchester City recovered from conceding a very early goal to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Wednesday and move a step closer to the Premier League title after a game in which both sides finished with 10 men.

City, who are 11 points ahead of Manchester United with five games left, were caught napping early when Villa took a quick free kick. A pass from Ollie Watkins found John McGinn and he rifled the ball home with 20 seconds on the clock.

City equalised in the 22nd minute after goalkeeper Ederson’s long raking ball prompted a slick passing move that Phil Foden finished from the middle of the penalty area.

Displaying superb skill and close control, Foden was instrumental in City’s second goal, winning a corner that led to Rodri heading home to give them the lead in the 40th minute.

The home side was thrown a lifeline minutes later when referee Peter Bankes upgraded a yellow card for City defender John Stones to red after reviewing video footage of his dangerous challenge on Jacob Ramsey before the break.

Tottenham: Mason gets first win in charge

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed some respite in a tumultuous week for the club as Son Heung-min’s late penalty earned them a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday to revive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

After Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday and the club’s ignominious role in the Super League drama which has rocked football, it was left to 29-year-old caretaker manager Ryan Mason to try to steady the ship.

It looked as though the former Tottenham midfielder, handed the reins until the end of the season, would start with a loss when Danny Ings headed Southampton into a halftime lead.

But Gareth Bale, who Mason restored to the starting line-up for the first time since mid-March, curled home an equaliser on the hour as Tottenham improved after a dismal first half.

Son then gave Tottenham some much-needed cheer as he beat Alex McCarthy from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Photo Credit – Manchester City Facebook

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...