Football

Man United fight back for 3-1 win at Aston Villa

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United recovered to beat Aston Villa 3-1 away in the Premier League on Sunday as Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to put on hold the title celebrations of champions-elect Manchester City.

The result left United second on 70 points from 34 games, 10 behind City who have played a game more and missed a chance to secure the title on Saturday after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea. [nL1N2MV0CR]

It also stretched United’s unbeaten away league run to 25 games but came at a cost as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed captain Harry Maguire may be ruled out of the Europa League final against Spanish side Villarreal on May 26.

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters)

Related Stories