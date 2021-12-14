Man United’s league game at Brentford postponed due to COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United’s Premier League match at Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Old Trafford club, the league announced on Monday.

United had reported a “small number” of cases discovered among first-team staff and players on Sunday, with the squad who travelled to Norwich City for their Premier League clash on Saturday kept apart from those who had the virus.

“The decision (to postpone the Brentford-United game) was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad,” the league said in a statement.

“First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimise risk of further infection among players and staff.”

Discussions took place with the Premier League as to whether it would be safe to fulfil Tuesday’s fixture, with United deferring their travel to London until a decision had been made.

The Premier League found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at various clubs over the past week.

via Reuters