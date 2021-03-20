Man Utd swap shirt sponsor Chevrolet for TeamViewer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United will sport German software firm TeamViewer’s logo on their shirts from next season, drawing a line under a deal carmaker Chevrolet which has sponsored them for the past seven years.

The deal seeks to raise the global profile of TeamViewer, a remote connectivity software company that floated in Frankfurt in 2019 and has since expanded internationally.

“TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams,” Manchester United said in a statement on Friday.

While the 20-times English soccer champions, currently second in the Premiership, did not disclose financial details, two sources told Reuters that the annual value of the five-year deal was around 55 million euros ($65 million).

A third source, however, said the deal with TeamViewer was worth less than 40 million pounds ($55 million) a year.

The biggest Premier League shirt deal struck during the coronavirus pandemic is nevertheless worth less to the Red Devils than its last one with Chevy, which was wider as it included providing cars to players.

Reuters

