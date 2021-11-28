Manchester City brave snowstorm in 2-1 home win over West Ham

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win lifts City back up to second place and level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in the late game. West Ham, who snatched an added-time consolation with a superb Manuel Lanzini strike, stay fourth on 23 points.

“It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions but it is always difficult against this team,” City midfielder Rodri told the BBC.

“We were lucky to get this first goal because in the first half we couldn’t play much. In the second we dominated and could have scored more.”

Toney provides sting in the tail as Brentford beat Everton

Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win over ailing Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, heaping more misery on the visitors ahead of their midweek Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

Toney converted from the spot for his first home goal of the season, ending Brentford’s five-game winless league run and taking them up to 12th. It was the Bees’ first clean sheet at home since their opening-day 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Injury-depleted Everton are now without a victory in their last seven league games, five of which have been lost, and they slipped to 14th. The Toffees host third-placed Liverpool on Wednesday, with manager Rafa Benitez coming under increasing pressure as he prepares to face his former club.

Leicester fire four goals past Watford in winter wonderland

Leicester City thumped Watford 4-2 in the Premier League amid heavy snowfall which reduced visibility and made playing conditions difficult at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester to their only league title against overwhelming odds in 2015-16, was given a warm welcome by the home fans but he was in for a cold afternoon as his former striker Jamie Vardy scored twice.

The win takes Leicester up to provisional ninth place on 18 points from 13 games, while Watford stay 16th on 13 points.

Photo Fernandinho (C) of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 28 November 2021. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON