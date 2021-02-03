Manchester United put nine past Southampton; Sheff Utd boost hopes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

London (dpa) – Manchester United equalled the Premier League record winning margin as they routed nine-man Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday to go level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off after three minutes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani made it 4-0 at half-time.

Anthony Martial, with two goals, Scott McTominay, a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a late Dan James goal saw United match the highest ever Premier League score with Bednarek’s dismissal completing a miserable night for the guests.

United are now level on points with City, four points ahead of Liverpool in third, though they have played two games more than City and one more than Liverpool.

“It’s always good to score lots of goals and we’re happy, it’s three points we have needed, we dropped some points in the last few games and needed to get back to winning ways which we’ve done,” United striker Rashford said.

“The first half set the tone for us but it’s about keeping a positive attitude and keep scoring goals.”

For Southampton, it was a second 9-0 defeat in 16 months, having lost by the same score at home to Leicester. Manchester United had also previously beaten Ipswich by the same score.

“We tried in the second half to keep a clean sheet as much as we could but at nine men it was too easy for them to score,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

“What can I say? It is horrible but we stood up after the first 9-0 and we have to do that again. I said at the time we do not need it again but when we have it again you have to take it.”

Crystal Palace pulled further away from trouble as they won 2-1 at Newcastle, Gary Cahill scoring the winner, while Sheffield United improved their slim survival hopes with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers West Brom.

Matthew Phillips put West Brom ahead but Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp won it for the home side, who are now just one point behind second-bottom West Brom, albeit still 10 points from safety.

“It was a tight game and a nervy end,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “We are delighted to get a result. We just keep moving on.”

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said his side know what they needed to do.

“The bottom line is we need to get 38 points,” he said. “That means we have a lot of points to gain in our last 17 games. That will mean we must start winning again. We must stop conceding goals as that’s the only way we can start winning games.”

Arsenal had David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno sent off as they were beaten 2-1 at Wolves, Joao Moutinho’s long-range winner sending the hosts briefly up one place to 13th before this was reclaimed by Palace.

Nicolas Pepe put Arsenal in front but Luiz was sent off after fouling Willian Jose, Ruben Neves levelling from the spot.

Moutinho slammed in a 30-yard goal to put Wolves in front and Leno was later sent off for handling outside the penalty area as the home side held on to win for the first time in nine matches.

Arsenal Mikel Arteta said the Luiz sending-off turned the match.

“I’ve seen it 10 times in different angles and I cannot tell you where the contact is,” he said.

“If they have another 50 different angles to watch it, maybe I will be surprised. I looked at seven different angles and I cannot see any contact there.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his relief after ending a barren run.

“It’s a very welcome win,” he said. “It means a lot, we have been in a tough moment.”

Like this: Like Loading...