Reading Time: < 1 minute

Since their win at Eurovision 2021, Italian rock group Måneskin have been climbing the Spotify charts and burning up YouTube with their song “Zitti E Buoni”. And now the iconic four-piece are following in the footsteps of former Eurovision winners by cracking the UK charts. The group have entered the official UK charts at #17 — a huge achievement for a song that doesn’t feature a single word of English.

“Zitti E Buoni” is a call for people to celebrate their uniqueness. The band thinks that is one of the reasons they managed to win Eurovision. Speaking to Variety, Victoria said: “The really great thing is that we came across as being real. [Our music] is something we really believe in and we’re simply ourselves, rather than conforming to the types of music that are more fashionable today.”

While Måneskin managed to crack the top 20 with their winning song, which is sung in Italian, a push to get James Newman’s nul point track Embers into the top 40 hasn’t worked out, despite the UK’s Eurovision entry doing well on the iTunes chart earlier this week.

Zitti E Buoni is now one of the highest charting Eurovision songs of the last 10 years, outdoing all the UK’s entries

wiwiblogs / Metri