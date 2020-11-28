Maradona would still be alive had he played for Juventus rather than Napoli – Cabrini

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diego Maradona would still be alive if he had played for Juventus and not Napoli, Juve great and 1982 World Cup winning defender Antonio Cabrini said Friday.
“Maradona would still be alive if at that time he had been Juve’s and not Napoli’s,” the former Italy left back said in an interview with a local TV in Avellino.
“A living legend and a gentleman opponent who like many other world-class players gave the best and worst of himself at the same time.
“He would still be here with us if he had come to Juve because the environment would have saved him, not the club but the very environment.
“Naples’ love was as strong and authentic as it was, I repeat, sick”. (ANSA).
28th November 2020
The European Commission has fined the pharmaceutical companies Teva and Cephalon €60.5 million for agreeing to delay for several years the market entry of a cheaper generic version of Cephalon's drug for sleep disorders, modafinil, after Cephalon's ...
28th November 2020
Ireland will allow shops, restaurants, gyms and pubs serving food to reopen next week, and permit travel between counties from Dec. 18, to facilitate a "different but special" Christmas, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.
Ireland becam...
28th November 2020
Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, said on Friday it has gone 28 days without detecting any new infections, a benchmark widely cited as eliminating the virus from the community.
The state also has zer...
28th November 2020
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he would step down as president once a new constitution is adopted and proposed curbing presidential powers as part of the reforms, though he gave no timeline for those moves.
Lukas...
28th November 2020
Abz Love claims he nearly had a romance with Beyonce.
The 41-year-old singer sparked a connection with the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker when his former band 5ive supported her on tour, but their brief flirtation was dashed when her now-husband Jay-Z ...
28th November 2020
Earlier this week, Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu were at a county hospital in northeastern Romania making plans to quickly replace its intensive care unit after a fire destroyed it two weeks ago, killing 12 COVID-19 patients.
The founders of G...
28th November 2020
The Miracle square with the leaning tower of Pisa lit in orange for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as the Tuscany Region was declared a 'red zone' during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus...
28th November 2020
Denmark's government said on Friday it wants to dig up mink that were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after some resurfaced from mass graves.
Denmark ordered all farmed mink to be culled early this month after finding that 12 peo...
28th November 2020
Italy reported 827 COVID 19-related deaths on Friday, against 822 the day before, and 28,352 new infections, down from 29,003 on Thursday, the health ministry said.
There were 222,803 swabs carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 23...
28th November 2020
Message by Cardinal-Elect Mario Grech "I confess to you that I was a little overwhelmed by our nation's reaction to the announcement made by Pope Francis when he said that he would join me in the College of Cardinals of the Church. I have heard many...
