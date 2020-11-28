Maradona would still be alive had he played for Juventus rather than Napoli – Cabrini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Diego Maradona would still be alive if he had played for Juventus and not Napoli, Juve great and 1982 World Cup winning defender Antonio Cabrini said Friday.

“Maradona would still be alive if at that time he had been Juve’s and not Napoli’s,” the former Italy left back said in an interview with a local TV in Avellino.

“A living legend and a gentleman opponent who like many other world-class players gave the best and worst of himself at the same time.

“He would still be here with us if he had come to Juve because the environment would have saved him, not the club but the very environment.



“Naples’ love was as strong and authentic as it was, I repeat, sick”. (ANSA).

