Mariah Carey splits from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mariah Carey’s long-time boyfriend has announced on the day after Christmas that the pair are breaking up.

Bryan Tanaka, who was a dancer and creative director for the pop icon, said the end of their seven-year relationship was “amicable”.

Writing on Instagram, Tanaka said: “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Tanaka and Carey met when he joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer. Rumours of their split surfaced online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

