Mariupol says civilian evacuation under ceasefire will start today, Russian targets Starokostiantyniv military air base

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) – The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

Russia struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday.

“The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

“On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.”

He said a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces. He said Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Photo – A handout photo made available by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service press service shows the FAB-500 bomb from a Russian aircraft which was shot down in Chernigiv and is seen near a private residential building, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/State Emergency Service press service