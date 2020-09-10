MasMovil launches 5G services trial in Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Telecoms group MasMovil launched a trial of next-generation 5G Internet services in 15 Spanish cities on Wednesday, hot on the heels of rivals Telefonica and Orange.

Operators across the world are activating networks that can offer super-fast download speeds and eventually connect billions of devices to help run homes, offices, factories and cities.

MasMovil said in a statement it will offer the new services to clients of its low-cost Yoigo brand partly using its own network of 5G antennas, and partly through its access to French peer Orange’s infrastructure.

The company has grown by acquisitions to compete in the highly competitive Spanish market and is currently the target of a takeover bid by three U.S. buyout funds.

