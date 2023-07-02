Update – Police report ‘mass shooting incident’ in Baltimore, media say at least 2 dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Police said they were on the scene on Sunday after a “mass shooting incident” overnight in the U.S. city of Baltimore, with CNN reporting that two people had been killed and 28 people were injured.

The city’s police department said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore but did not confirm casualties or give other information.

CNN, citing officials, said nine people were found with gunshot wounds and transported to area hospitals and three of them were in critical condition.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman, Simon Cameron-Moore and Susan Fenton)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group