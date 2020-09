Reading Time: < 1 minute

A massive fire is raging at the port of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, a little more than a month since a huge explosion devastated the port facilities and surrounding area.

There was no immediate information about what caused Thursday’s fire, which sent up a large column of black smoke into the sky.

Some 191 people were killed and more than wounded when 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in a port warehouse for almost seven years exploded on August 4.

Lebanese firefighters try to extinguish a fire at Port of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2020. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

