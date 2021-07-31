Massive wildfires in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A wildfire in the island of Sicily has forced hundreds of tourists to evacuate and left others trapped in the holiday spot as all flights have been cancelled.

A wildfire in the surroundings of Catania Airport, in Sicily, forced the diversion of flights to other airports.

The most affected area is Fossa Creta where families have been forced to leave their homes.

Most roads on the island are currently closed.

The fire has also destroyed part of the seafront in the town of Plaia, leaving shocking images of the remains of the popular Italian beach.

Some houses in Palermo were hit by flames and had to be evacuated.

The fires are mainly located in the touristy areas of Palermo, Messina, and Catania.

The high temperatures and hot winds are making it even harder to extinguish.

The fire has already burnt over 2,000 acres.

Firefighters are working on the ground, and water carry planes have been deployed.

Heatwaves are expected to hit Sicily in the next few days.

The regional Civil Protection has issued a “red” level 3 alert for Catania, Messina and Palermo, and a “heatwave warning” for the rest of Sicily until 6 August.

Photo: A handout photo made available by Vigili del Fuoco (VVF), the Italian National Fire Brigade, shows VVF members conducting extinguishing operations of a forest fire affecting an area between Piana degli Albanesi and Altofonte, near Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT

