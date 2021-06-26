UPDATE – UK health minister Matt Hancock resigns after breaking rules with affair

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary, Downing Street says.

The resignation comes after embarrassing footage emerged of him in a clinch with a colleague on 6 May, when the public were still being advised not to hug people outside their household.

The Telegraph reports that in a letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Hancock said the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”. He said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis. “I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. “I also need to be with my children at this time.”

Hancock also made a tweet announcement confirming his resignation on the grounds of breaking Covid19 rules.

