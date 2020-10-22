Maxwell rejects claims she arranged illicit sexual encounters for Epstein

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday.
The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in April 2016, as part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.
“I can only testify to what I know and the fact (Giuffre) has lied about me from the beginning to the end,” Maxwell said.
The 58-year-old Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and lied for having denied involvement under oath.
Maxwell’s 418-page deposition left unresolved who else she might have known was involved in Epstein’s orbit. Nearly all names other than hers and Epstein’s were blacked out.