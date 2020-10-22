Maxwell rejects claims she arranged illicit sexual encounters for Epstein

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday.

The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in April 2016, as part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

“I can only testify to what I know and the fact (Giuffre) has lied about me from the beginning to the end,” Maxwell said.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and lied for having denied involvement under oath.

Maxwell’s 418-page deposition left unresolved who else she might have known was involved in Epstein’s orbit. Nearly all names other than hers and Epstein’s were blacked out.

