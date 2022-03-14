Mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv says Russian forces firing at city non-stop

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine March 14 (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s front line city of Kharkiv on Monday said the city had been under constant attack by Russian forces, who had fired at central districts causing an unspecified number of casualties.

“They’re firing at us constantly,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on national television.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Photo A Ukrainian rescue worker removes debris from a building after a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022 (issued14 March 2022). The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, has witnessed repeated air strikes from Russian forces. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.6 million people fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

