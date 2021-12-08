Mbappe and Messi at double for PSG, Leipzig beat Manchester City

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) – Already-qualified Paris St Germain completed the Champions League group stage in type as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi bagged doubles in a 4-1 residence win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.

France ahead Mbappe put the Ligue 1 aspect 2-0 up within the first seven minutes and Messi added a 3rd earlier than the break plus a fourth with a penalty after the interval.

PSG have been assured second place in Group A earlier than kickoff whereas Manchester City, who misplaced 2-1 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, had already secured prime spot and completed with 12 factors, one forward of Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris aspect.

Brugge have been eradicated from European competitors after ending backside with 4 factors, three behind Leipzig.

Visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet clumsily punched Nuno Mendes’s cross into the trail of Mbappe who fired residence after two minutes and the striker was at it once more 5 minutes later when he volleyed previous the Belgian from Angel Di Maria’s move.

Mbappe is the youngest participant to succeed in 30 targets within the Champions League, lower than two weeks earlier than his twenty third birthday.

Messi added the third seven minutes earlier than halftime with a trademark curled try from outdoors the realm and though Mats Rits pulled one again within the 68th, PSG have been all the time in management.

Messi wrapped up a snug victory with a 76th-minute spot kick after being introduced down by substitute Ignace Van der Brempt.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)