McDonald’s Digital Innovation Showcased At Reopened MIA Restaurant

McDonald’s has reopened its restaurant at Malta International Airport following a refurbishment project which encompassed considerable investment in digital solutions designed to elevate customer experience.

The restaurant now features McDonald’s latest specifications and introduces Self-Ordering Kiosks, Table Service and a split counter allowing customers to place orders and collect their meals with greater ease or simply have them brought over to customers’ table. The latest McDonald’s kitchen configuration means customers will now be served more efficiently.

For the time being, customers will be served takeaway, at McDrive and through McDelivery as McDonald’s adheres to the authorities’ latest directives for the food and beverage industry and so dine-in service remains suspended.

Customers visiting McDonald’s at Malta International Airport will now be able to experience the latest digital innovation mandated by the world’s largest restaurant company.

With a whole new look, the McDrive experience has also been revolutionized to ensure greater speed of service. McDrive at Malta International Airport now features stunning digital menu boards, with new customer order points which display orders on menu boards. Newly introduced technology allows customers to scan offers from the McDonald’s app directly at the customer ordering point at McDrive, at the self-ordering kiosks or at the counter. This allows for a completely contactless service both in the restaurant and at McDrive.

Under its commitment to ensure greater hospitality in its restaurants, highly trained Guest Experience Leaders greeting customers in the restaurant’s lobby stand ready to guide customers in the use of McDonald’s latest technology. These front-of-house crew members also ensure service is more personalized so that all guests, whether individual visitors or families, can enjoy the McDonald’s experience in a fun, safe and happy environment.

