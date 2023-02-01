McDonald’s raises record €35,000 for RMHC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A record €35,000 were raised throughout the McDonald’s McHappy Day campaign, an annual fund-raiser in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Malta Chapter which runs a multi-purpose learning centre in Qawra.

The proceeds were collected at McDonald’s nine restaurants across Malta and Gozo throughout the week-long McHappy Day campaign. The total sum raised also includes a donation McDonald’s makes with every Happy Meal sold throughout the year, the sale of raffle tickets, and the donation of points from McDonald’s loyalty programme during McHappy Day.

“Our customers’ generosity throughout last year’s McHappy Day has yet again exceeded our expectations,” said Petre Tintoi, General Manager of Premier Capital, operators of McDonald’s in Malta. “We are proud to be able to make yet another important contribution to RMHC’s Learning Centre, enabling its sterling work with children and young people who need essential support to thrive.”

Martin Xuereb, Chairman of RMHC, explained how the learning centre continues to deliver its support to non-governmental organisations and other entities with the important involvement of 160 professionals and volunteers.

“We recognise the important role we are playing in society, and we are proud of the achievements that we are making in a sector that is seeing increased demand,” added Mr Xuereb.

RMHC Executive Director Tonio Axisa and Chairman Martin Xuereb (first and second left) receive the funds raised during McHappy Day from Petre Tintoi, General Manager of McDonald’s operator Premier Restaurants Malta Ltd.

