McLaren announces plan to end manufacturing of petrol engines by 2030

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World-renowned supercar manufacturer McLaren has announced a long-term plan to stop developing petrol engines within the end of the decade as it gradually shifts towards electric vehicles.

The company said that its focus for the next ten years will be hybrid supercars but expects to cease all traditional engine manufacturing by 2030.

Chief Executive Mike Flewitt, speaking to the Financial Times, said: “We will be developing engines for the next ten years, selling for the next 15 years, but we expect a lot of the world to be aligning around the 2035 date [for a full shift to electric cars].”

While other manufacturers such as Volkswagen have announced electric plans, McLaren’s strategy is one of the clearest timelines on electrification set out to date by a supercar group. Rival Ferrari, for example, has only given cursory details around its plans, while Aston Martin this year delayed its electric-car programme to focus on motor racing under new owner Lawrence Stroll.

McLaren, which has a long sport racing heritage but has only been building road cars for ten years, said it will not be in a position to launch a fully electric car until the second half of this decade, Mr Flewitt added, because of constraints on weight, performance and range.

Read more via FT.

Like this: Like Loading...