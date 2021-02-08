Mediaset presenter Gerry Scotti’s new role – Grandpa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian TV presenter Gerry Scotti, known for many roles, in particular as a TV show and quiz anchor, has revealed on Instagram his new role; a grand father.

The popular Mediaset TV host became a grandfather in December 2020. His son Edoardo Scotti and his wife Ginevra Piola gave birth to a baby girl, his first granddaughter named Virginia to honour Gerry’s grandfather.

On Instagram, the TV host explained what was keeping him away from social media lately and revealed his new role as he was doing a walk with his grandchild in a park in Milan.

Last year, Scotti announced the good news during the tv programme Verissimo.

CDE/Corriere/Instagram

