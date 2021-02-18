Mediaset secures rights for 121 Champions League matches per season to 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) – Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset has won non-exclusive rights to broadcast 121 Champions League soccer matches per season in the three years to 2024, the Italian broadcaster said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to 17 matches per season to be aired on its free-to-air channels on Tuesdays, the Italian broadcaster secured rights to screen 104 UEFA Champions League matches on its pay streaming platform.

The company did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

Sources have previously said the broadcaster was close to securing rights for UEFA Champions League matches for some 45-50 million euros ($54-60 million).

UEFA last year invited broadcasters to submit bids for the rights to screen Europe’s premier soccer competition in Italy, in one of the biggest broadcasting rights sales in the European soccer industry after the outbreak of the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.8288 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, edting by Elvira Pollina)

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...