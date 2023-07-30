Mediterranean diet followed by only one in 10 Italians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UNESCO-listed famously healthy Mediterranean Diet is followed by only one in 10 Italians, according to Legacoop Alimentare in a report this week.



The healthy elixir and emblems of the Italian lifestyle boasts only 13% of Italian exponents, they said.

Legacoop proposed a ‘pact’ to valorise the diet more.



“The Mediterranean Diet is a lifestyle choice, it’s the emblem of Italian wellbeing. It’s the value of farm and fishing production which interfaces with our culture and history. And it also has an important value for food sustainability,” said Federcoop Agroalimentare President Cristian Maretti at the Rome event “The Mediterranean Diet between sport, health and cooperation”.

