Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, meets Djokovic in Australian Open final

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will seek to earn his first Grand Slam title when he meets Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men’s singles final after he overcame Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old had previously won five of his six meetings with Tsitsipas and took control of the semi-final by breaking first at the Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev overcame a blip when serving for the first set to claim the opener 6-4, before dominating to take the second 6-2.

Tsitsipas had come from two sets down against Spain’s Rafael Nadal to secure a dramatic victory in the quarter-finals and showed similar resistance against Medvedev.

He was unable to produce a repeat performance as Medvedev ultimately won a hard-fought third set to seal a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Inside The Games

