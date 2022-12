Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will not be able to take part in Friday’s EU Med-9 summit in the Spanish city of Alicante because of a bout of flu, the premier’s office has said.

The statement said Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani would take over as the head of the Italian delegation the the summit.

The EU Med-9 group includes Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia.

Via ANSA

