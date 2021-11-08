MEPs push for high ambitions at COP26 in Glasgow

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is “worrying” that big polluters like China and Russia have not taken part in a global climate change conference, MEP Lidia Pereira said.

“I think there’s still room to reach some important goals during the last few days of the meeting but it’s important to stress that if 27 countries have reached a deal, then it’s possible to reach a deal for the rest of the world. We are the ones who have shown leadership in the last decade,” the Portuguese MEP said.

Pereira, who forms part of the centre-right EPP grouping, was speaking before a European Parliament delegation arrived in Glasgow to participate in the COP26, where they will meet with key players related to climate change negotiations.

MEPs will meet with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa as well as ministers, parliamentarians and other delegates from several non-EU countries including Brazil, USA, Russia, South Africa and the Maldives, as well as civil society representatives

“It’s a positive that President Biden has shown up and has signed on to the Paris accord but we have to see this in action,” she said. However she noted that, whereas Europe has a green deal, roadmap, climate law, the US has a list of aspirations. “So we have to find a way to take words into action and I think that will be the most challenging part,” she added.

Greens MEP Bas Eickhout said that the EU needs to make itself resilient and self-reliant as “we will not be seeing cheap energy prices” anymore. “We need this green transition to be the first and be innovative otherwise we will have a competitiveness problem,” he said. “The only way to survive is through these climate change policies,” he added, explaining that the only way to survive is through these climate change policies.

The European Parliament has been pushing for more ambitious EU climate legislation, and declared a climate emergency on 28 November 2019. In June 2021, the European Climate Law was adopted by Parliament. It transforms the European Green Deal’s political commitment to EU climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation for the EU and member states. It also increases the EU’s target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 40 % to at least 55 %, compared to 1990 level. In July 2021, the Commission presented the “Fit for 55 in 2030” package to enable the EU to reach the more ambitious 2030-target.