Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at government consultations with China on Wednesday that she would like a human rights dialogue with China to resume as soon as possible.
The regular consultations are a good tradition, which have over the years covered areas of disagreement, such as human rights and Hong Kong, said Merkel in a statement. “I would hope that we could also get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible.”
