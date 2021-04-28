Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China to resume

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at government consultations with China on Wednesday that she would like a human rights dialogue with China to resume as soon as possible.

The regular consultations are a good tradition, which have over the years covered areas of disagreement, such as human rights and Hong Kong, said Merkel in a statement. “I would hope that we could also get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible.”

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

