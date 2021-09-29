Merkel congratulated Scholz on German election success – govt spokesperson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, on his election success, a government spokesperson said in a written statement on Tuesday.

In the national election, the SPD came marginally ahead of her conservative bloc, leading some in her party to say they should aim to form a government. Scholz has asserted that he alone won a mandate to seek a coalition.

“The Chancellor on Monday congratulated Olaf Scholz on his election success,” the statement read.

Photo – A file photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) (R) and Finance Minister and vice Chancellor, Olaf Scholz (SPD) (L) arrive at the plenary hall of the Bundestag. EPA-EFE/MICHELE TANTUSSI