Meta must provide details on measures against child sexual abuse by Dec. 22, EU says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) – EU tech regulators on Friday ordered Meta Platforms to provide details on measures taken to tackle child sexual abuse material on Instagram by Dec. 22.

“Information is also requested about Instagram’s recommender system and amplification of potentially harmful content,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The request for information was done under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), new tech rules requiring Big Tech to do more to police illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group