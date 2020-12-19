Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last year’s unprecedented number of murders nationwide.
Acting Security Secretary Ricardo Mejia said November registered 2,670 murders, the lowest monthly figure since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office.
The November figure is the lowest monthly total since February 2018, when 2,445 murders were recorded.
Mejia said the murders last month were concentrated in six states: Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Michoacan, and the state of Mexico.
Despite the monthly drop, for the full year Mexico may yet narrowly surpass the 34,670 murders recorded in 2019.
Main Photo: Agents of the National Guard in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza
19th December 2020
A model of Santa Claus is on display in a public garden in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. A few days before Christmas, shopping in the West African city is at its peak.
A woman trader sells Christmas paraphernalia on a roadside in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
...
19th December 2020
The refrigerated containers to store the bodies installed outside the mortuary cells of the Borgo Roma hospital, in Verona, Italy, 19 December 2020.
These are preventive measures to avoid the overcrowding of mortuary cells, following the increase...
19th December 2020
COVID-19 is three times more deadly than seasonal influenza, according to researchers in France who compared 89,530 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 early this year with 45,819 patients hospitalized with flu between December 2018 and February 201...
19th December 2020
Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last year’s unprecedented number of murders nationwide.
Acting Security Secr...
19th December 2020
A pair of critically endangered orangutans, rescued from smugglers on the Thai-Malaysian border in 2017, have arrived in Indonesia to undergo rehabilitation so they can finally be released back into their native forest habitat.
Believed to be bet...
19th December 2020
Austria expects to pay out an extra nearly 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in support for companies hit by a new lockdown that the government imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Saturday.
Austria...
19th December 2020
People enjoy of the huge nativity scene set at Royal Mail House in Madrid for Christmas time.
Via EPA-EFE/Mariscal
19th December 2020
Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday.
As the icebe...
19th December 2020
U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, a week after granting the first U.S. authorization to Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus shot.
The following is a comparison of the two vaccines and what...
19th December 2020
Calais, France’s busiest road freight port, is ready for the return of customs formalities on trade moving between Britain and the European Union and will avoid chaotic queues of trucks if businesses follow procedures, its chief executive said.
B...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related