Mexico reports 6,000 new coronavirus cases, 516 more deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Friday 6,000 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 516 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 918,811 and the death toll to 91,289.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.
