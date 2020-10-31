Mexico reports 6,000 new coronavirus cases, 516 more deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Mexico’s health ministry reported on Friday 6,000 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 516 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 918,811 and the death toll to 91,289.
Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.
31st October 2020
Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family has said.
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.
BBC
31st October 2020
Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, up from 25 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 27 were imported infections originatingfrom overseas. The National Health Commission s...
31st October 2020
Update 1244
For the second day running, the number of recoveries exceeded that of new cases. 100 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, with 165 recovering.
This takes the tally of active Covid-19 cases down to 1825. The positive c...
31st October 2020
In an emotional essay for TIME, music superstar Shakira criticised America for its lack of compassion towards the immigrant children who were separated from their parents after being detained at the southern United States border.
Earlier in Octo...
31st October 2020
Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea the previous afternoon rose to 27.
Officials in the city of Izmir said 25 people were killed in coastal...
31st October 2020
At least two people were killed and 51 injured after a gas pipeline explosion in southern Iraq, police sources said on Saturday.
The blast occurred on Friday night near the southern city of Samawa, 270 km (170 miles) south of Baghdad, and firefig...
31st October 2020
Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with 21,897 new cases, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.
The country has seen protests following a...
31st October 2020
31st October 2020
Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, its Prime Minister said on Saturday.
The country has reported less...
31st October 2020
Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.
France entered its second national lockdown...
