Mexico surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases



Mexico’s total number of coronavirus cases crossed 2 million with another 8,683 cases recorded on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

The country’s tally of infections now stands at 2,004,575. Mexico also reported 1,329 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 175,986 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Main Photo: View through a mirror of some doctors from the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who analyze tests for the detection of covid-19 at the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

