VisitMalta will appear prominently on the Malta National Team’s clothing after a sponsorship agreement signed between the Malta Football Association and the Malta Tourism Authority.

“The Malta FA is pleased to have finalised this sponsorship agreement with the Malta Tourism Authority”, Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo outlined.

Adding that this partnership has a special meaning as it brings together two organisations united by their commitment and passion to represent Malta in the best way possible at international level. Our national teams are Malta’s flag-bearers in international football which is watched and followed by hundreds of millions of enthusiasts worldwide.

“This agreement with the MTA strengthens this bond in sync with our #UnitedForMalta slogan as our national teams will now become official ambassadors of the Visit Malta campaign, further enhancing the great exposure for Malta as a tourist destination.

“While thanking the Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo for his support and co-operation, we are grateful to the Government for recognising the mutual benefits and shared value of partnership agreements between national entities and sports organisations like the Malta FA”, President Vassallo concluded.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo remarked that having VisitMalta as an official partner of Malta’s National Football Team is another step forward in providing the necessary tools to make Maltese football more attractive and professional on the international sphere.

“Malta’s success story shall not be solely based on economic and political achievements. This country has the potential to utilize sport as a platform through which Maltese are all united under one flag and with a winning mentality for the years to come,” continued Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Recreation and Voluntary Organizations, Clifton Grima, expressed his satisfaction towards the fact that the Government is being a strategic partner for sports associations in our country.

“I think this is a positive thing, it’s something the government wants to continue to build upon.

“We have to make sure this is not a one-off, but rather something continuous in order to move through the path we have taken; to strongly invest in sports infrastructure in order to continue to grow sports tourism in our country,” stated Parliamentary Secretary Grima.

Other speaker during this event was MTA Chairman Dr. Gavin Gulia, also lauding this agreement described as the way forward in further investment to our National Team to maintain this positive momentum, also conveyed his desire that such agreement will also help to enhance the visibility of our island in all efforts being currently undertaken to bounce back and further bolster the tourism sector following this distressful pandemic period for all.

This agreement between the Malta FA and the Malta Tourism Authority will enable the VisitMalta identity to be visible on Malta National Team, Malta Under21 Team and Women’s National Team, therefore joins other brands who have previously teamed-up in this partnership with the Malta Football Association and a sponsorship on the National Team attire, namely Cisk and Jeep.