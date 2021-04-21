MFA approves Hamrun, Birkirkara’s UEFA licence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Member Clubs Licensing Board of the Malta Football Association met yesterday to evaluate the UEFA license applications submitted by clubs.

Eight BOV Premier League Clubs have obtained a UEFA license for season 2021/2022 after meeting the licensing criteria established by UEFA.

The eight clubs are Balzan, Birkirkara, Ħamrun Spartans, Hibernians, Gżira United, Mosta, Santa Lucia and Valletta.

Four other clubs, namely Floriana, Sirens, Sliema Wanderers and Żejtun Corinthians withdrew their application.

Sanctions

The MFA also fined ten thousand Euro (€10,000) Birkirkara FC for failing to communicate a significant change in their payables following submission.

Women’s Competitions

With regard to the women’s competitions, the Member Clubs Licensing Board has approved the license application submitted by the Birkirkara FC Women’s Team.

