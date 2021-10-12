MHRA says budget invests in quality of life

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has welcomed the budget, defining it as a clear investment in the quality of life. The MHRA noted with satisfaction various incentives addressing people, the environment and prosperity as was advocated in the Association’s pre-budget proposals.

“Work benefits rewarding productivity, tax reduction on part-time and overtime rates, the extension of free childcare services over and above normal office hours, free public transportation to Maltese residents, training opportunities to address skills gaps and improved policies and procedures to recruit employees are clear measures which support the tourism and hospitality sector. These measures combined address one of the major challenges facing our sector amongst others in the economy”, it said in a statement.

From an environmental perspective, MHRA noted incentives which encourage improved management of energy consumption, research and development leading to green operations across the tourism sector, conservation and restoration incentives and the embellishment of tourism zones as steps in the right direction.

The budget’s focus on sustainable development with special emphasis on fiscal incentives for re-investment in business, and on connectivity and marketing of the tourism product are also commended by MHRA. Indeed, MHRA lauded the increase in the budgets for the Malta Tourism Authority and various government entities which are tasked with the upkeep and cleanliness of public spaces.

MHRA President Tony Zahra stated that, “This budget is evidence of how well Malta was managed during the pandemic not only in safeguarding the health of our people but also in generating enough reserves to sustain business operations during unprecedented economic conditions and significantly to take forward the sustainable development of our economy and improve the quality of life for all our people – the real protagonists of a successful Malta.”