The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) is surprised that Malta is not on the UK government’s ‘Green List’ for travel.

MHRA states that objectively Malta is meeting the COVID-19 related safety requirements to the point that leading British media have for the past days been quoting Malta to be a favourite destination to be included in the safe list. MHRA concurs with the general opinion being expressed by the major British travel and tourism stakeholders that the decision to put so few European countries into the green tier is not justified by the data or the science.

MHRA states that this situation will negatively impact the tourism sector in Malta at least for June. If this situation is not urgently addressed, then the tourism sector in Malta will lose what was appearing to be a good start to the summer season.

MHRA, therefore appeals to the Maltese authorities, in particular the Office of the Prime Minister and the Maltese diplomatic corps to take all the necessary action to ensure that Malta is featured in the UK green list since this is expected to be reviewed in the coming three weeks. MHRA pledges its support to stand together with the relevant authorities to ensure that the tourism sector in Malta will be relaunched successfully for a sustainable and gradual growth over the coming months whilst ensuring safety for all.

In the meantime, MHRA welcomes the news that Germany has declared that Malta is no longer a COVID-19 risk area.